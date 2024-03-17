Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) versus Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) Financial Survey

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) and Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial and Fidelity Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial 14.43% 6.20% 0.61% Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Fidelity Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Provident Financial pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial $40.29 million 2.42 $8.59 million $1.15 12.24 Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Provident Financial and Fidelity Federal Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Provident Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity Federal Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Provident Financial has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Provident Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Provident Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.2% of Fidelity Federal Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Provident Financial and Fidelity Federal Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidelity Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Provident Financial beats Fidelity Federal Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans. It also offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds; and trustee services for real estate transactions. The company operates through full-service banking offices in Riverside County and San Bernardino County. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Riverside, California.

About Fidelity Federal Bancorp

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services. Fidelity Federal Bancorp is based in Evansville, Indiana. Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a subsidiary of Pedcor Financial Bancorp.

