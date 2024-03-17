PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $128.50 and last traded at $128.50. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.50.

PSP Swiss Property Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.45.

PSP Swiss Property Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail, gastronomy, and parking spaces. It also owns office and commercial properties, and development sites and individual projects in Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, and Lausanne.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PSP Swiss Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSP Swiss Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.