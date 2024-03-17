PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Short Interest Update

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 14th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 884,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $181.81 on Friday. PTC has a 52-week low of $116.48 and a 52-week high of $188.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 92.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.44 and a 200-day moving average of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in PTC by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

