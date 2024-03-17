Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 4,994 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ventas by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average of $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTR. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

