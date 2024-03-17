Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,632 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.12% of EVERTEC worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVTC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 15.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 27.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVTC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In related news, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $598,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $388,523.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $3,719,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,941 shares in the company, valued at $12,939,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $598,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,523.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EVTC opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average of $38.11. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

