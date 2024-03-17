Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,795 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Korn Ferry worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

NYSE KFY opened at $63.45 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.95.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Insider Transactions at Korn Ferry

In other news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $658,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on KFY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

