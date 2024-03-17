Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,108 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.12% of Plexus worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Plexus by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 596,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,157,000 after acquiring an additional 417,598 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,557,000 after purchasing an additional 163,722 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,279,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 140,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXS. TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plexus news, insider Michael J. Running sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $51,815.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Running sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $51,815.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $358,982.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,453 shares of company stock worth $3,550,075 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Stock Down 3.1 %

PLXS opened at $91.76 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $83.84 and a 1-year high of $114.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.57 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plexus

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.