Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.19 Million Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619,920 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,526 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of First Majestic Silver worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $392,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,010,285 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,572,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,205,000 after buying an additional 1,737,375 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,005,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,631,966 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,012,000 after buying an additional 1,079,150 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of AG opened at $5.64 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.40.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $136.95 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0048 dividend. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AG shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AG

About First Majestic Silver

(Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.