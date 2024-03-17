Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 39,438 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,279,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in TELUS by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,637,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,149,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,843 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TELUS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,323,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $527,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,793 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,447,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in TELUS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,436,000. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2793 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TU. StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

