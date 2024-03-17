Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New $3.12 Million Investment in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,654 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Cathay General Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,067,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 212.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 43,054 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 46.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after purchasing an additional 260,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 86.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $205.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,885,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

