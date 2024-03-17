Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 157,679 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157,679 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.12% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

NYSE:LXP opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.74 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

