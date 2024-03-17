Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,823 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.12% of Walker & Dunlop worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 222.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $1,959,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,765,868.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $1,959,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,765,868.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Florkowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total value of $385,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,978.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,074 shares of company stock valued at $6,288,055. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.79 and a 200 day moving average of $87.57. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.76%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

See Also

