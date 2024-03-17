Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Issued By William Blair

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Ikena Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ikena Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IKNA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of Ikena Oncology stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. Ikena Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ikena Oncology by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ikena Oncology by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ikena Oncology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

