Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for LifeMD, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for LifeMD in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst W. Wood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LifeMD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for LifeMD’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get LifeMD alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LFMD. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on LifeMD from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

LifeMD Stock Performance

LFMD opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeMD

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LifeMD by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 76,028 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in LifeMD by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,604 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in LifeMD by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 688,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 132,850 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LifeMD

(Get Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.