Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Issued By HC Wainwright

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rallybio in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.53). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rallybio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rallybio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Get Rallybio alerts:

RLYB has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Rallybio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Rallybio from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Rallybio from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rallybio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Rallybio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RLYB opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rallybio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLYB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rallybio by 145.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rallybio by 88.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 426,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rallybio by 122.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 390,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Rallybio by 134.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rallybio

(Get Free Report)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.