Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $81.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 110.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average is $60.15. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

