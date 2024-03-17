Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Issued By Zacks Research

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Fresenius Medical Care’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FMS. StockNews.com raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of FMS stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. Fresenius Medical Care has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $27.72.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 4.99%.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 35.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 13.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 17.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 15.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 56.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

