Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Phunware, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Phunware in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for Phunware’s current full-year earnings is ($5.33) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.
Phunware Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PHUN opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.38. Phunware has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62.
Institutional Trading of Phunware
About Phunware
Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Phunware
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.