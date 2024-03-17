Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Phunware, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Phunware in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for Phunware’s current full-year earnings is ($5.33) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.38. Phunware has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,092,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 61,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 45,342 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Phunware by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phunware by 39.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 279,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 79,029 shares during the period. 7.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

