Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Boosted by Analyst

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Allegion in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $7.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

ALLE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $130.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.76. Allegion has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 123.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 153.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at $13,803,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

