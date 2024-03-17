Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Boosted by Zacks Research

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teladoc Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TDOC opened at $15.12 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 215.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In related news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $89,878.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, CTO Nikolaos P. Nanis sold 2,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $41,614.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 69,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $89,878.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,034 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.