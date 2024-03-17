Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) EVP Sells $87,775.20 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan Price sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $87,775.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,583,687.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Q2 alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, Jonathan Price sold 5,360 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $246,613.60.

Q2 Price Performance

NYSE QTWO opened at $48.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average is $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $50.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Q2 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Q2 by 39.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 65,252 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QTWO

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.