QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $331,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,686 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $167.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $186.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

