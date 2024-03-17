Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Holdings Raised by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1,730.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.54.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,151.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,691,132.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $2,142,151.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,691,132.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,024 shares of company stock worth $10,981,819 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $242.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.00 and a twelve month high of $245.43. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

