QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the February 14th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

QuantaSing Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QSG opened at $3.01 on Friday. QuantaSing Group has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $166.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $138.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. QuantaSing Group had a return on equity of 83.40% and a net margin of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantaSing Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuantaSing Group Company Profile

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

