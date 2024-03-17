Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quest Resource in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Quest Resource’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Quest Resource’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.
Quest Resource Stock Performance
Shares of QRHC opened at $7.04 on Friday. Quest Resource has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $142.00 million, a PE ratio of -20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Resource
Insider Activity
In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 14,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,981,005.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.59% of the company’s stock.
About Quest Resource
Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quest Resource
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.