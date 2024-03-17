Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quest Resource in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Quest Resource’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Quest Resource’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Shares of QRHC opened at $7.04 on Friday. Quest Resource has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $142.00 million, a PE ratio of -20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Quest Resource by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in Quest Resource by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Quest Resource by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Quest Resource by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 14,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,981,005.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

