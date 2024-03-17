QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 665,200 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the February 14th total of 559,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
QuickLogic Trading Up 1.0 %
QuickLogic stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.30 million, a PE ratio of -440.14 and a beta of 1.62. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $18.60.
In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $74,392.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,222.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QUIK shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded QuickLogic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
