QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.26

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 145058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QNST shares. B. Riley raised shares of QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $904.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 32.98% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $92,456.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,961.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

