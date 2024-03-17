Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $5.07

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $4.91. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 2,069 shares traded.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

