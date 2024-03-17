Raymond James Lowers Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAY. TheStreet lowered Paymentus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Paymentus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paymentus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Paymentus alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PAY

Paymentus Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PAY opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.67 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55. Paymentus has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Paymentus had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paymentus will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paymentus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Paymentus by 127.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 1,571.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Paymentus in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paymentus during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Paymentus during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paymentus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.