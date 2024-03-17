RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $262.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.17. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 30.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth $2,992,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

