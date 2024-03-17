Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of RLMD stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.23.
In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CEO Sergio Traversa acquired 31,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $117,017.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,565 shares in the company, valued at $651,346.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CEO Sergio Traversa acquired 31,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $117,017.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,565 shares in the company, valued at $651,346.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maged Shenouda purchased 6,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $27,912.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,706.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 91,176 shares of company stock worth $350,305 over the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.
