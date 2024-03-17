Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CEO Sergio Traversa acquired 31,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $117,017.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,565 shares in the company, valued at $651,346.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CEO Sergio Traversa acquired 31,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $117,017.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,565 shares in the company, valued at $651,346.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maged Shenouda purchased 6,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $27,912.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,706.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 91,176 shares of company stock worth $350,305 over the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

About Relmada Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 358.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

