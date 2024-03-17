Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Relmada Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.22.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Relmada Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Sergio Traversa purchased 27,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 244,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,096. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Maged Shenouda bought 6,875 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $27,912.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at $141,706.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sergio Traversa bought 27,460 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $109,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 244,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 91,176 shares of company stock valued at $350,305. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Relmada Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 170,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 68,075 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,035,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,165 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.