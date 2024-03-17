Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Insider Andy M. Ransom Sells 464,245 Shares

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) insider Andy M. Ransom sold 464,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.27), for a total value of £2,270,158.05 ($2,908,594.55).

Rentokil Initial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON:RTO opened at GBX 473.40 ($6.07) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 423.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 473.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of GBX 387.80 ($4.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 663.80 ($8.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,945.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.93 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 575 ($7.37) to GBX 590 ($7.56) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 650.71 ($8.34).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

