Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 13,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 16,885 shares.The stock last traded at $47.09 and had previously closed at $47.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $946.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 23.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

