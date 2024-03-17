Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $186.31 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.69 and a 1-year high of $192.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.54. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

