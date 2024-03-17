Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Republic Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Republic Services by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,941,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $186.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.54. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.69 and a 12 month high of $192.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

