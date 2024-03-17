Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

RVP opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 8.40. Retractable Technologies has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

