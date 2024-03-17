Reviewing Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) & American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF)

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) and American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Fission Uranium has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fission Uranium and American Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$6.74 million N/A N/A American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -6.27

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Fission Uranium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fission Uranium and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fission Uranium N/A -2.12% -2.11% American Lithium N/A -16.28% -15.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fission Uranium and American Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fission Uranium presently has a consensus target price of $1.70, suggesting a potential upside of 136.11%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than American Lithium.

Summary

Fission Uranium beats American Lithium on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fission Uranium

(Get Free Report)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

About American Lithium

(Get Free Report)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.