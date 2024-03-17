Reviewing QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) & Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO)

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) and Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuoteMedia and Edgio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

QuoteMedia

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuoteMedia $17.53 million 1.03 $440,000.00 N/A N/A Edgio $338.60 million 0.13 -$136.52 million ($25.60) -0.30

QuoteMedia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Edgio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuoteMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A Edgio 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for QuoteMedia and Edgio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Edgio has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 485.18%. Given Edgio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Edgio is more favorable than QuoteMedia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of QuoteMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Edgio shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Edgio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

QuoteMedia has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgio has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QuoteMedia and Edgio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuoteMedia 2.45% -42.85% 6.58% Edgio -35.10% -45.85% -18.07%

Summary

QuoteMedia beats Edgio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuoteMedia

(Get Free Report)

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, mobile apps, and custom development. In addition, its data feeds coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, ETFs, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, filings, investor relations solutions, fundamentals, screeners, and others; and QMod, a web delivery system for delivering market data content to Web platforms. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop and Mobile, a Web-delivered, embedded application providing real-time, tick-by-tick, streaming market quotes and research information; Quotestream Professional that offers low-latency tick-by-tick data, customizable screens, advanced charting, comprehensive technical analysis, news, and research data for financial services professionals; Web Portfolio Manager; and Quotestream Connect, which delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

About Edgio

(Get Free Report)

Edgio, Inc. provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions. It also offers cloud security, edge compute, origin storage, and support services. In addition, the company provides content delivery, video content management, and streaming services, performance services for website and web application and security; professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services. The company was formerly known as Limelight Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Edgio, Inc. in June 2022. Edgio, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

