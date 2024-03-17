RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Short Interest Update

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 14th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded RGC Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

In related news, Director Robert B. Johnston purchased 1,715 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.78 per share, with a total value of $32,207.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,233.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased 2,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,099 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RGC Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

RGC Resources stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.21. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $24.45.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.07%.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

