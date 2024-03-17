Robert Berthold Espey Sells 7,500 Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.59, for a total transaction of C$334,431.00.

Robert Berthold Espey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 392 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.40, for a total transaction of C$17,013.31.

On Thursday, March 7th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total transaction of C$328,125.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total transaction of C$328,125.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 11,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$484,000.00.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$44.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.86. The firm has a market cap of C$7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. Parkland Co. has a 52 week low of C$27.50 and a 52 week high of C$47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.41 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 3.27982 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Parkland’s payout ratio is presently 53.23%.

PKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.69.

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

