Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Baiju Bhatt Sells 157,177 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,579,274.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,498.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $269,505.39.

On Monday, February 26th, Baiju Bhatt sold 482,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $7,288,271.70.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $2,552,204.89.

On Monday, January 8th, Baiju Bhatt sold 222,877 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $2,736,929.56.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 0.6 %

HOOD opened at $18.15 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOOD. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,732,000 after buying an additional 2,459,702 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,087,000 after buying an additional 2,101,325 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,081,000 after buying an additional 2,517,012 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,514,000 after buying an additional 2,486,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,337,000 after buying an additional 943,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

