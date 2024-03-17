Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stake Raised by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,732,000 after buying an additional 2,459,702 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,834,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,110,000 after acquiring an additional 915,091 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,688,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,337,000 after acquiring an additional 943,515 shares during the period. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 162.3% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $4,190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $4,190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 222,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $2,736,929.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,943.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,360 shares of company stock valued at $34,245,776 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 0.6 %

HOOD stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Further Reading

