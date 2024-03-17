Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.61. 9,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 19,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $112.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 15,931 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 20,637.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies selected by committee that are involved in the sports betting & iGaming industry. BETZ was launched on Jun 4, 2020 and is managed by Roundhill.

