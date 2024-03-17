Royal Bank of Canada Increases Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Desjardins increased their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.
