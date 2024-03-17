Royal Bank of Canada Increases Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Desjardins increased their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of TSE:AD.UN opened at C$17.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.56 and a twelve month high of C$17.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$789.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.06.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

