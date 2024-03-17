Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Shares Down 2%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.52. 30,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 63,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Rupert Resources Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.52. The firm has a market cap of C$864.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Albert Washington bought 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$86,025.38.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.