Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Short Interest Update

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 835,700 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the February 14th total of 704,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11,548.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,433,000 after acquiring an additional 697,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $57,580,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $44,566,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,908,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,155,000 after acquiring an additional 464,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,323,000 after buying an additional 384,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $115.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

