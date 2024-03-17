Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives $15.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBRA. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 282.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 114,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

