Sadie Stern Sells 20,321 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sadie Stern also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $130.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.01. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

Institutional Trading of DexCom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in DexCom by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.