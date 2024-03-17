Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Lowered by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 463.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 370.0% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 10.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,509,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $318,952,000 after acquiring an additional 145,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 72.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,896,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,414,327.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $2,538,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $3,774,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,896,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,414,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,134,112 shares of company stock worth $314,301,292 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $294.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

